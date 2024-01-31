Thirumayam fort’s rock-cut temples to get a facelift as part of ASI refurbishment project

January 31, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The renovation of the rock-cut temples at Thirumayam Fort complex is in full swing, with a range of civic works carried out by Archaeological Society of India (ASI) – Tiruchi Circle being completed to schedule.

The temples are dedicated to Sri Sathyamurthy-Sri Uyyavanda Nachiar (Vaishnavite) and Sri Sathyagireeswarar-Sri Venuvaneeswari (Saivite).

“We have plugged leakage of water into these shrines. A group of 10 sthapathis, traditional temple sculptors, are working on the restoration of damaged stucco images. The lime mortar for this process is mixed with extracts of jaggery and kaddukkai [Indian hog plum],” a senior ASI official told The Hindu.

While works on Sri Sathyamurthy Temple is complete, the renovation of the gopuram (main tower) of Sri Sathyagireeswarar Temple remains to be completed.

“In the next phase of works, we are planning to concentrate on the water bodies here. We will be rebuilding the wall of the pushkarani [tank] on the west side of the Shiva temple that collapsed recently. While we can see up to 10 feet of water at present, we will know its true depth only after it is de-silted. We have also requested the renovation of the bastions of the canon as per the original design,” said the official.

Ahead of Republic Day this year, ASI cleared a cloistered ‘mandapam’ (hall) on the southern gateway of the fort complex in order to organise the flag-hoisting ceremony and public celebrations.

Constructed by Raja of Ramnad Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi in 1687, and then handed over to his brother-in-law Raghunatha Raya Thondaiman, the ring fort originally had seven concentric walls, of which only four have survived.

The fort receives around 200-300 visitors on weekdays, and up to 500 during holidays.

The date of the consecration (kumbabishekam) of the temples will be announced by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department once the renovation is over, said ASI officials.