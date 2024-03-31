Thirumavalavan, Ravikumar get ‘pot’ symbol; Durai Vaiko, ‘matchbox’

March 31, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - TIRUCHI:

While VCK’s Thol. Thirumavalavan and D. Ravikumar, contesting in the Chidambaram and Villupuram Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, were allotted the party’s ‘pot’ symbol, the MDMK got the ‘matchbox’ symbol for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency, where the party’s principal secretary Durai Vaiko is contesting.

The symbols were allotted by the respective district election officers on Saturday after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 p.m.

In Chidambaram, 14 candidates were left in the fray after scrutiny of nominations on Thursday. There were no withdrawals on Saturday. Ariyalur Collector J. Annie Mary Swarna, who was also the Returning Officer of the Chidambaram constituency, took up the process of allotting symbols to candidates. Mr. Thirumavalavan was present during the allotment.

She allotted symbols to registered political parties and Independent candidates, besides recognised political parties, in accordance with the Election Commission guidelines. Since no other candidate had sought the ‘pot’ symbol, she allotted it to Mr. Thirumavalavan.

The VCK chief later told reporters that the EC had failed to accept the genuine and rightful demand of the VCK for the symbol, and was acting as an agent of the Sangh Parivar.

Mr. Thirumavalavan had successfully contested in Chidambaram on the ‘pot’ symbol in 2019. Six candidates of the VCK, which is a part of the DMK-led alliance, contested on the same symbol in the 2021 State Assembly election as well.

Mr. Durai Vaiko was denied the traditional ‘top’ symbol of the MDMK. He has been given the ‘matchbox’ symbol, which was one of the options sought by the party. Collector-cum-Returning Officer M. Pradeep Kumar announced the decision. Mr. Durai Vaiko said he was happy over being allotted the ‘matchbox’ symbol. It could be popularised in no time. He said the leaders and cadre of the DMK, the Congress and other partners of the INDIA bloc would work in tandem to popularise this symbol among voters.

