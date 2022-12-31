ADVERTISEMENT

Thirumavalavan leads demonstration in Pudukottai demanding arrest of those who mixed faeces in overhead tank in Vengaivayal

December 31, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

C. Jaisankar

Thol. Thirumavalavan | Photo Credit: File photo

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday urged the State government to arrest the culprits involved in mixing of faeces in an overhead tank that supplies drinking water, mainly to the Dalit residents of Vengaivayal village in Muthukadu panchayat in Pudukottai district.

Leading a demonstration in Pudukottai, he said the act was “inhuman” and highly condemnable. The government should arrest those involved in the crime perpetrated against the Dalits of Vengaivayal. No one should be spared, he demanded.

Pointing out that there were several instances of discrimination against the Dalits in the village, the VCK leader said the persons behind the discrimination and atrocity should be booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Thirumavalavan said complaints about the “double-tumbler” system and denial of entry to the Dalits in temples should be viewed seriously.

Action should be taken against those responsible for discrimination against Dalits. A large number of VCK cadre took part in the demonstration. Mr. Thirumavalavan raised slogans demanding the State government arrest the culprits immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US