Thirumavalavan leads demonstration in Pudukottai demanding arrest of those who mixed faeces in overhead tank in Vengaivayal

December 31, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

C. Jaisankar
Thol. Thirumavalavan

Thol. Thirumavalavan | Photo Credit: File photo

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday urged the State government to arrest the culprits involved in mixing of faeces in an overhead tank that supplies drinking water, mainly to the Dalit residents of Vengaivayal village in Muthukadu panchayat in Pudukottai district.

Leading a demonstration in Pudukottai, he said the act was “inhuman” and highly condemnable. The government should arrest those involved in the crime perpetrated against the Dalits of Vengaivayal. No one should be spared, he demanded.

Pointing out that there were several instances of discrimination against the Dalits in the village, the VCK leader said the persons behind the discrimination and atrocity should be booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said complaints about the “double-tumbler” system and denial of entry to the Dalits in temples should be viewed seriously.

Action should be taken against those responsible for discrimination against Dalits. A large number of VCK cadre took part in the demonstration. Mr. Thirumavalavan raised slogans demanding the State government arrest the culprits immediately.

