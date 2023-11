November 08, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of a fair price shop at Kulothunganallur near Jayamkondam.

The building was constructed at an estimated ₹7 lakh with allocation of funds from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development scheme.

Mr. Thirumavalavan also interacted with the residents. Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna and senior officials participated.

