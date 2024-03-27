ADVERTISEMENT

Thirumandankudi sugarcane farmers wind up agitation

March 27, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The more than a year-long relay demonstration of the Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association (affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association of the Communist Party of India – Marxist) at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district was withdrawn on Wednesday citing the ongoing Parliamentary Elections.

Disclosing this in a press release, State General Secretary, TNSFA, Ravindran has said that the decision to withdraw the agitation was taken to ‘dethrone’ the anti-farmer BJP Union Government and to support the nominees of the INDIA Block in the Parliamentary elections to ensure the formation of a Secular government at the Centre.

All the pending issues would be resolved through negotiations with the District Administration and the State government after the General Elections, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US