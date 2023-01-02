Thirumandankudi sugarcane cultivators take their agitation to villages

January 02, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The month-long ‘agitation for justice’ by Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill sugarcane cultivators has taken a new turn on Monday with the agitating farmers extending their protest to the villages coming under the sugarcane coverage area of the mill.

As the agitation at Thirumandankudi has failed to evoke the response as anticipated by the affected sugarcane cultivators even after the agitation entered the 34 th day, they organised street demonstrations at Nagakudi, Aadhanur, Thirupurambiyam and Patteeswaram to explain to the public the reason they were staging the relay demonstration near the Thirumandankudi sugar mill.

The agitators are demanding a CBI probe into the ₹300-crore bank loan scam indulged in by the previous mill management in connivance with bank officials and settlement of overdue cane costs with interest by the new mill management.