Thirumandankudi sugar mill resumes operations

December 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district, which remained inoperative for over five years, has formally commenced its operation recently.

According to sources, the defunct mill was acquired by a Pudukottai-based distillery and brewery unit through the National Company Law Tribunal proceedings during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 while farmers attached to the defunct mill were pressing for payment of dues with interest and relieving them from the burden of bank loan taken in their name by the previous management of the mill. The new management has reportedly commenced the cane crushing operations at the Thirumandankudi mill, sources said.

