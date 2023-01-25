Thirumandankudi Private Mill sugarcane cultivators to continue their agitation

January 25, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The agitating sugarcane cultivators attached to the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill have decided to carry on with their relay demonstration near the production unit until their demands are met.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Serfoji of Thirumandankudi and Sundara Vimalanathan of Swamimalai said the agitating farmers believed that the over month-long agitation would come to end with the fresh efforts initiated by the district administration which called for a tripartite meeting on Tuesday to thrash out a solution.

However, the non-representation of agitating farmers in the meeting scuttled their hope, they said. Only the farmers who had openly extended their support to the new management, which had acquired the unit through the National Company Law Tribunal arbitration, were invited to represent the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill .

Further, details regarding the ₹300 crore bank loans obtained in the name of farmers by the previous mill management were not discussed at the meeting, they pointed out. Hence, the agitating farmers have decided to carry on with their relay demonstration until their demands were met.

Attempts to obtain the official response about the meeting turned futile as the officials were tight-lipped.