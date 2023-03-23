March 23, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A tripartite meeting was held at Kumbakonam on March 21 to bring the 16-week-long ‘agitation for justice’ by sugarcane cultivators attached to a private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district to an end.

The tripartite meeting was called by the District Revenue Department based on an ‘oral instruction’ from the Madras High Court Bench, Madurai, before which the new management of the defunct sugar mill had brought the issue of `non-cooperation’ from a group of farmers, by filing a writ petition.

At the meeting chaired by a senior Revenue Divisional Officer on March 21, the representatives of the new management reportedly reaffirmed their earlier stance that the new management would honour its commitment to clear the overdue cane costs to the farmers either by crediting the amount in the farmers’ bank accounts or by depositing the amount at the Court and refused to discuss the ‘bank loan scams’ indulged in by the previous mill management.

However, the agitating farmers refused to accept the ‘offer’ as the new management remained silent on the sugarcane cultivators’ demand that the overdue cane costs should be disbursed with interest and the bank loans acquired by the previous management of the defunct mill in the name of the farmers should be transferred in the name of the mill.

The agitating farmers’ representatives claimed that defaulted bank loan issue had a direct impact on their CIBIL ratings and hence it should be addressed before the new management revives the defunct mill. They also regretted that the District Administration had overlooked this crucial issue that affects the lifeline of the sugarcane cultivators and had arranged for the issuance of the cane cultivation area allocation order to the new management through the Sugar Commissioner.

When the Revenue and Police department representatives pressed for shifting the agitation venue from near the mill to a different place as the relay agitation hinders the renovation and revival process initiated by the new management, the agitating farmers’ representatives countered it by pointing out that the mill has four more entrances through which the movement of vehicles and men could be carried out.

The District Revenue Department is expected to submit a report to the Court on March 23, sources said.