ADVERTISEMENT

Thirumandankudi ‘agitation for justice’ completes 50th day

January 18, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The relay ‘agitation for justice’ embarked by sugarcane cultivators attached to a private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district last year has crossed 50 days.

A group of sugarcane farmers who had supplied sugarcane to the Thirumandankudi private mill before its operations were suspended by the management five years ago was stunned when they received loan default notices from the banks just before the novel coronavirus pandemic took the world by surprise.

Panic-driven farmers who were already fighting for their overdue sugarcane cost from the mill took up the issue with the concerned officials which resulted in bringing the head of the private sugar mill owner to book. However, around Rs.300 crore financial burden thrust upon them by the private mill management remained on their shoulders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the administration of the defunct mill changed hands with a breweries company acquiring the mill through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the National Company Law Tribunal.

As there was no clarity on the status of bank loans availed by the previous mill management, the aggrieved farmers demanded that the bank loan issue should be settled either by the previous or the new mill management before the mill becomes operational.

As their demand was not fulfilled they embarked on the relay agitation in front of the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill in November last year.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) declared that it would organise a State-wide agitation in support of the cane cultivators on January 21.

Disclosing this to reporters here, State general secretary Sami Natarajan regretted that even after the Sangam had brought this issue to the notice of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam nothing tangible emerged to save the hapless farmers.

The Sangam would hold demonstrations before the offices of the Revenue Divisional Officers in Tamil Nadu on January 21 urging the State government to intervene and solve the issue, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US