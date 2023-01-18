Thirumandankudi ‘agitation for justice’ completes 50th day

January 18, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The relay ‘agitation for justice’ embarked by sugarcane cultivators attached to a private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district last year has crossed 50 days.

A group of sugarcane farmers who had supplied sugarcane to the Thirumandankudi private mill before its operations were suspended by the management five years ago was stunned when they received loan default notices from the banks just before the novel coronavirus pandemic took the world by surprise.

Panic-driven farmers who were already fighting for their overdue sugarcane cost from the mill took up the issue with the concerned officials which resulted in bringing the head of the private sugar mill owner to book. However, around Rs.300 crore financial burden thrust upon them by the private mill management remained on their shoulders.

Meanwhile, the administration of the defunct mill changed hands with a breweries company acquiring the mill through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the National Company Law Tribunal.

As there was no clarity on the status of bank loans availed by the previous mill management, the aggrieved farmers demanded that the bank loan issue should be settled either by the previous or the new mill management before the mill becomes operational.

As their demand was not fulfilled they embarked on the relay agitation in front of the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill in November last year.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) declared that it would organise a State-wide agitation in support of the cane cultivators on January 21.

Disclosing this to reporters here, State general secretary Sami Natarajan regretted that even after the Sangam had brought this issue to the notice of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam nothing tangible emerged to save the hapless farmers.

The Sangam would hold demonstrations before the offices of the Revenue Divisional Officers in Tamil Nadu on January 21 urging the State government to intervene and solve the issue, he added.