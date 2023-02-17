Thirumandankudi agitation crosses 80 days

February 17, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The relay ‘agitation for justice’ by the sugarcane suppliers to a private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district crossed 80 days on Friday when a group of agitating farmers staged a demonstration in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association, Swamimalai, which is spearheading the relay demonstration near the private sugar mill premises at Thirumandankudi for the past 80 days, decided to stage a demonstration in Chennai on February 17 as their prolonged demonstration failed to evoke the desired response from the State government.

The Association was demanding that the hapless sugarcane farmers attached to the private sugar mill be relieved of the ₹ 300-crore debt burden thrust on them by the old management of the private sugar mill in connivance with the bank officials apart from disbursement of outstanding cane costs with due interest.

The new management which acquired the Thirumandankudi sugar mill did agree to clear the dues but remained non-committal on the bank loan issue despite several rounds of talks convened by the district administration.

As their demonstration has failed to evoke a favourable response even after 79 days of relay agitation, the association staged the demonstration on Friday. A group of sugarcane farmers continued the relay agitation at Thirumandankudi, sources said.