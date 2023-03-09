Thirumandankudi agitation crosses 100 days

March 09, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The ongoing ‘agitation for justice’ by the sugarcane cultivators attached to a private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district crossed 100 days on Thursday.

The sugarcane cultivators embarked on a relay agitation in November last year demanding the dispersal of overdue cane costs with interest and relieving the farmers from the alleged bank loan scam indulged in by the previous management of the Thirumandankudi sugar mill in connivance with bank officials.

Though the farmers were raising these demands for more than a year prior to the acquisition of the defunct sugar mill by a Pudukottai-based distillery unit management in the year 2022, they embarked on the relay agitation from November last year since their main demand of relieving the sugarcane cultivators from the bank loan scam was not addressed properly.

The new mill management agreed to disburse the overdue cane costs to the farmers and distanced itself from the bank loan scam issue. Efforts by the farmers who have raised this issue at different forums failed to evoke a favourable response and the farmers continued to receive bank notices directing them to repay the loan standing in their names immediately or repay with penal interest in order to reclaim their eligibility to borrow fresh loans.

Annoyed by the continued negligence of the bank loan scam issue in which legal proceedings have been initiated against the head of the previous mill management, the sugarcane cultivators attached to the Thirumandankudi private sugar mill started the relay agitation under the banner of Thamizhaga Karumbu Vivasayigal Sangam, Swamimalai (TKVS) and were staging the agitation daily at Thirumandankudi and also staged similar agitations in Chennai and other places in support of their demands.

On Thursday, Keevalur MLA V.P. Nagai Mali of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) participated in the demonstration organised by the TKVS at Aadhanur near Thirumandankudi.

Talking to the media at the agitation site, Mr. Mali expressed his disappointment over the handling of the issue by the State administration and said that he would raise the issue in the Assembly during the forthcoming Budget session.