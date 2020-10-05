Thirukkural couplets adorn roundabout in Karur Collectorate

Karur

05 October 2020 20:09 IST

Placards carrying couplets from Thirukkural now adorn the roundabout in front of the Collector’s Office here, thanks to the initiative of Collector T.Anbalagan.

With the Collector’s Office being refurbished and repaired, the roundabout is also being spruced up and beautified. In an attempt to spread the message of Thiruvallavur, Mr. Anbalagan has ordered the installation of placards carrying couplets from Thirukkural with short annotations. He inaugurated the fixing of the placards on Monday. The placards are being installed with the support of Dr. Ramesh of Aarthy Eye Hospital in the town, an official release said.

Under Mr.Anbalagan’s directive, a Thirukkural couplet with simple annotation is read out at the weekly grievances meet held every Monday, the release added.