Thirty-seven fresh cases, no death

20 February 2021 19:30 IST

The central region on Saturday reported 37 fresh cases of COVID-19. No death was reported in the region according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Thanjavur reported 14 fresh cases and Tiruchi nine. Three patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection. Meanwhile, eight patients tested positive in Tiruvarur.

Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam reported two fresh cases each. Ariyalur and Perambalur reported no fresh case.