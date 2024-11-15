Thirteen village panchayats have been classified as peri-urban panchayats

Thirteen villages in Tiruvarur district have been classified as peri-urban panchayats in the single window portal of the Housing and Urban Development Department for issuance of building plan approvals in village panchayats.

According to an official release, application for building plan approval for constructing up to 3,500 square feet building on a plot of less than 2,500 square feet can be uploaded through www.onlineppa.tn.gov.in along with the building plan (in PDF) signed by a certified civil engineer/architect, sale deed, patta, approved residential layout document and floor photograph and remitting the necessary fee.

While the fee (excluding the construction workers welfare fund contribution) for building plan approval in peri-urban panchayats has been fixed at ₹269 per square metre (₹25 per square feet) for processing the self-certified building plan approvals through the Single Window Portal, the fee for applications from other village panchayats has been pegged at ₹162 per square metre (₹15 per square feet).

Out of the 430 village panchayats in Tiruvarur district, 13 panchayats – Thandalai, Pulivalam and Kizhavathukudi in Tiruvarur block, Ilavangarkudi in Koradacherry block, Asesham, Melavasal, Moovanallur, Neduvakottai and Ramapuram in Mannargudi block and Velur, Nedumbalam, Kattimedu and Bhamani in Thiruthuraipoondi block – have been classified as peri-urban panchayats, the release added.