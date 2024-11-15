 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thirteen village panchayats have been classified as peri-urban panchayats

Published - November 15, 2024 04:36 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen villages in Tiruvarur district have been classified as peri-urban panchayats in the single window portal of the Housing and Urban Development Department for issuance of building plan approvals in village panchayats.

According to an official release, application for building plan approval for constructing up to 3,500 square feet building on a plot of less than 2,500 square feet can be uploaded through www.onlineppa.tn.gov.in along with the building plan (in PDF) signed by a certified civil engineer/architect, sale deed, patta, approved residential layout document and floor photograph and remitting the necessary fee.

While the fee (excluding the construction workers welfare fund contribution) for building plan approval in peri-urban panchayats has been fixed at ₹269 per square metre (₹25 per square feet) for processing the self-certified building plan approvals through the Single Window Portal, the fee for applications from other village panchayats has been pegged at ₹162 per square metre (₹15 per square feet).

Out of the 430 village panchayats in Tiruvarur district, 13 panchayats – Thandalai, Pulivalam and Kizhavathukudi in Tiruvarur block, Ilavangarkudi in Koradacherry block, Asesham, Melavasal, Moovanallur, Neduvakottai and Ramapuram in Mannargudi block and Velur, Nedumbalam, Kattimedu and Bhamani in Thiruthuraipoondi block – have been classified as peri-urban panchayats, the release added.

Published - November 15, 2024 04:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.