January 14, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday arrested 12 fishermen from Pudukottai district on the charge of trespassing into the waters of the island country. According to police sources, the fishermen had put out to sea on three mechanised boats from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour. They were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy and arrested while fishing mid-sea. They were were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base for inquiry, sources said.