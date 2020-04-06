Thirteen more test positive for COVID-19

Thirteen patients tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Monday.

All 13 had attended the New Delhi religious meet and had returned to Tiruchi on March 23 and 24, official sources said.

However, they are eating well and are stable with nothing to worry about, the official added. Samples of 28 patients were tested, of which the 13 came back positive, they added.

The MGMGH now has 30 positive patients, including 17 who tested positive on Saturday, at the isolation ward.

This apart, the MGMGH has a total of 96 patients under observation.

Of them, 69 were shifted to Jamal Mohammed College on Sunday to be kept in institutional quarantine, as their test reports came back as negative.

“They will be kept there for 28 days and closely monitored by the health department,” sources said.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Sivarasu said that residential areas of all 126 patients were traced of these 123 belonged to Tiruchi and 110 localities were identified. “A total of 867 doctors screened 2,46,886 people in 58,494 residences in the areas. However, nobody showed symptoms of COVID-19,” he said.

Of the 3,045 people who were home quarantined after travelling abroad and to other States, 1,589 have been allowed to go outdoors after their 28-day isolation period ended, Mr. Sivarasu added.

Containment zones

Residents in the city's containment zones for COVID-19 have been allowed to purchase essential items from within the stores in the street, but are not allowed to venture out of the barricaded area, District Collector S. Sivarasu said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sivarasu said that essential supplies, including milk, groceries are made available. Milk suppliers have been identified and only they are allowed in daily.

Shops on the street can also stay open until the stipulated time.

“The intention is to contain the spread. We do not want the family of the patient who tested positive or their direct contacts stepping outside unnecessarily. Even when they step out, they must wear face masks, protective gear and maintain personal distance,” he said.

Immediate family members of some patients, however, are not stepping out, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said. “For essential supplies some residents have requested assistance from the authorities. They take a list of their requirements to police personnel who stand guard, and corporation workers purchase them for the residents,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said. “One family required medicines. They gave the names written on a paper and the money for it,” he said. Mr. Sivasubramanian said that even garbage from the houses in the containment area was collected separately.

“We have given our workers separate bags to collect the garbage. They wear face masks and gloves and come in no contact with the residents,” he said. The garbage is incinerated to avoid any spread of infections, he added.

Ariyalur

Meanwhile, a man from Ariyalur, who attended the Delhi conference and tested positive for COVID-19 ,was also admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

Thanjavur

Three men with travel history to Delhi in March have tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur district. They are all stable, official sources said.