Third successful TAVI procedure performed at Thanajvur Meenakshi hospital

An octogenarian has undergone a transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure at Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur.

According to a hospital release, an 83-year-old male patient approached the hospital seeking treatment for blockages in his heart arteries. Considering his age, the Cardiology team preferred to perform the TAVI procedure on him though valve replacement surgery is the standard treatment.

A team of doctors led by Senior Consultant, Cardiology, B. Kesavamoorthy performed the 60-minute-long procedure and the patient was back in the general ward within two hours of completion of the procedure.

This is the third successful TAVI procedure recorded at Thanjavur Meenakshi hospital, the release added.

