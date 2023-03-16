March 16, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The third special medical camp for persons suffering from spinal cord injuries (SCI) has been scheduled on March 23 and will be held at the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has said that a total of 68 persons suffering from SCI issues have attended the previous two special medical camps held at Thanjavur and at Pattukottai.

While 51 patients availed the tests such as Ultra Sound Scan, blood test and physiotherapy and others at the first camp held on February 23 at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, Thanjavur, 17 patients attended the second camp held on March 9 at the Government Hospital, Pattukottai, he added.

The Collector called upon the patients suffering from SCI issues to attend the special camp to be held at Kumbakonam on March 23.