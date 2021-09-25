Tiruchirapalli

Third mega vaccination drive today

The third mega COVID-19 vaccination drive will be undertaken by the Tiruchi district authorities on Sunday.

The vaccines would be administered at 515 centres - 162 in the city and 353 in semi-urban and rural areas. People over the age of 18 and eligible to get the vaccine may visit their nearest vaccination centre with their Aadhaar cards and get the shot. Both first and second doses of Covishield and Covaxin injections will be available at all centres.

So far, 53.3% of the district’s population have taken at least one dose. A total of 22.82 lakh people in the district are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and of them, 15.86 lakh have taken at least one dose. A total of 12.16 lakh people have taken the first dose, while only 3.69 lakh have taken both the doses.

In the first mega vaccination drive, 1.10 lakh people were inoculated, and in the second camp, 64,448 took the jab.


