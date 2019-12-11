‘Third eye’ expanded in Kumbakonam

The district police have stepped up surveillance in Kumbakonam by expanding CCTV network in the town.

Presiding over the commissioning of 100 additional cameras at Modern Control Room in Kumbakonam on Monday, Deputy Inspector General, Thanjavur Range, J. Loganathan said the crime rate in the busy temple town had come down considerably after important tourist and commercial areas were brought under the scanner.

He termed the CCTV network as ‘third eye’ of police in maintaining law and order and checking and detecting crime. The network would also help in regulating heavy flow of traffic on arterial roads particularly during peak hours in the morning and evening and on festival days.

The 100 CCTV cameras — sponsored by City Union Bank — installed across the town in addition to the existing 140, would help provide better policing service to residents of Kumbakonam and visiting tourists.

Further, the police public address systems set up at 120 places across the town had been received well by the people as the facility was used to direct motorists to take alternative routes to avoid getting caught in traffic pile-ups on busy roads during peak hours. They were also used to check parking of vehicles by visiting tourists on busy roads and near temples that might lead to traffic congestion.

The district headquarters town, Thanjavur, had already been brought under a surveillance network. It had been proposed to increase the number of cameras installed in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Muthupettai and Thiruthuraipoondi and at police check posts along East Coast Road.

Managing Director, City Union Bank, N. Kamakotti, and SP, Thanjavur District, S.S. Maheswaran took part.