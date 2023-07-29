Third anniversary of NEP 2020 commemorated at CUTN

July 29, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Commemorating the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan has highlighted the university’s commitment to enhancing education and contributing to society through outreach activities, which have brought about a revolutionary change in the landscape of education and skill development.

The National Education Policy not only benefits students but also empowers educators by providing them with a framework that fosters holistic development. Recognising that a degree alone may not suffice for securing a job, the policy encourages students to acquire additional skills to make them more employable, Mr. Krishnan points out and adds that CUTN proudly offers multidisciplinary courses that allow students to explore subjects of their interest beyond their primary curriculum.

Stating that students are encouraged to diversify their knowledge by undertaking courses in fields that complement their major, for instance, a biology student can delve into the legal aspects and various policies relating to his major by attending classes in the Department of Law. Such opportunities not only prepare students for employment but also nurture their aspirations of becoming successful entrepreneurs, he said in a press release.

Under NEP 2020, students can refine a range of abilities such as communication, digital literacy, and proficiency in multiple languages, including regional languages, to secure the best job opportunities.

Further, the credit transfer system is a game-changer for many students as the “exit programme” allows students to relocate due to personal reasons such as marriage, without any hindrance to their education. CUTN invites such students from across the country to continue their education through the “re-entry programme”.

Meanwhile, a similar event was also held at Kendriya Vidyalaya on CUTN Residential Campus, Nagakudi, where the salient features of NEP 2020 was highlighted to participants.

