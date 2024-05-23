Thillai Nagar UGD work will be completed in 10 days, says Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner

With just a month left for the deadline to complete the underground drainage projects in the city, the Tiruchi Corporation has begun the last leg of underground drainage (UGD) work in various places, including the Thillai Nagar Main Road.

Though the civic body completed almost all work on the streets of Thillai Nagar, it did not carry out some work, including the linking of sewer lines with the main line, on the Thillai Nagar Main Road that carries sewage to the pumping station and subsequently to the sewage treatment plants. The work was kept pending due to the busy nature of the road. The left out work had now been taken up.

A portion of the road from the junction of Thillai Nagar Main Road and the Thennur High Road have been dug up. In addition to a team of field engineers, a number of earthmovers and other men and machinery were deployed. The roads have been dug up for about 300 metres.

V. Saravanan, Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that the component of connecting sewer lines from streets with the main line had been taken in Thillai Nagar. Considering the heavy flow of traffic, only a stretch of the main road was dug up. Instructions were given to the officials to carry out work one stretch after another to minimise the inconvenience to the people, he said.

The work was started during peak summer to ensure that there was no disruption of because of weather. But the unexpected rain over the last few days had affected the work. However, it was planned to complete all works in Thillai Nagar within eight to ten days, Mr. Saravanan added.

