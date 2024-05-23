GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Thillai Nagar UGD work will be completed in 10 days, says Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner

The linking of sewer lines with the main line on the Thillai Nagar Main Road that carries sewage to the pumping station was taken up in later stages because of the heavy traffic

Published - May 23, 2024 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Underground drainage work under way in Thillai Nagar.

Underground drainage work under way in Thillai Nagar. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

With just a month left for the deadline to complete the underground drainage projects in the city, the Tiruchi Corporation has begun the last leg of underground drainage (UGD) work in various places, including the Thillai Nagar Main Road.

Though the civic body completed almost all work on the streets of Thillai Nagar, it did not carry out some work, including the linking of sewer lines with the main line, on the Thillai Nagar Main Road that carries sewage to the pumping station and subsequently to the sewage treatment plants. The work was kept pending due to the busy nature of the road. The left out work had now been taken up.

A portion of the road from the junction of Thillai Nagar Main Road and the Thennur High Road have been dug up. In addition to a team of field engineers, a number of earthmovers and other men and machinery were deployed. The roads have been dug up for about 300 metres.

V. Saravanan, Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that the component of connecting sewer lines from streets with the main line had been taken in Thillai Nagar. Considering the heavy flow of traffic, only a stretch of the main road was dug up. Instructions were given to the officials to carry out work one stretch after another to minimise the inconvenience to the people, he said.

The work was started during peak summer to ensure that there was no disruption of because of weather. But the unexpected rain over the last few days had affected the work. However, it was planned to complete all works in Thillai Nagar within eight to ten days, Mr. Saravanan added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.