Thillai Nagar shopping complex to be ready soon

Construction of a shopping complex in place of Thillai Nagar market under Smart Cities Mission programme is nearing completion and it will be ready soon.

The market, which was in a dilapidated state for nearly two decades, will soon sport a new look as a shopping complex with modern features and fixtures. “The shopping complex, which is a ₹15-crore project, will have space for large stores, a food court and even a party hall which can be rented out to the public,” Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said.

The work began in 2018 after the planning stages took time. A Namakkal-based construction company is the contractor for the project.

The building is a three-storey structure with a basement area for parking four-wheelers. “As many as 25 cars can be parked at the basement,” said an official at the site.

The area measures 40,920 square feet, including empty spaces. The ground floor of the building will have 19 shops, including a food stall and a coffee shop. The first floor will be entirely dedicated to shopping with 23 stores sprawling across 969 square feet of space. The second and third floors are dedicated office spaces, with consultation offices, a reception, pantry and rest rooms. The terrace can be converted into a party hall.

“The shopping complex will be a huge attraction for residents of Thillai Nagar. There has been a constant demand for such a feature in this part of the city,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said. The process to rent out spaces within the building will start soon.