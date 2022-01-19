Thieves break into Sriperumpudur MP’s house

The Paravakottai police have registered a case of theft attempt at the house of T. R. Baalu, Sriperumpudur MP and the DMK treasurer, at Thalikottai hamlet near Mannargudi. The thieves had also reportedly broken open the house of Mr. Baalu’s neighbour, Ganesan.

Sources said the police received information on Wednesday afternoon stating that the MP’s house on the South Street in Thalikottai hamlet was found broken open.

Subsequently, a team of policemen visited the scene of the crime and picked up the fingerprints found on the doors and other movable wooden/steel items in the house. Meanwhile, the police also noticed that the backdoor locks of Mr. Baalu’s neighbour, Ganesan’s house was also broken open. Mr. Ganesan stays in London with his family.

The police were yet to ascertain whether any valuables or other properties have been stolen from the two houses, sources added.