ThicoSilks to organise expo at Thirubhuvanam

Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Co-operative Production and Sales Society (ThicoSilks) will hold a ‘Silk Festival’ at its showroom on Sannadhi Street at Thirubhuvanam near Kumbakonam from February 10-26.

During the festival, around 15,000 silk sarees will be available for sale and 200 new design low-cost silk sarees will also be introduced. Customers can also design their own silk saree and exchange their old ones for new.

An exhibition of ThicoSilk sarees marketed two decades ago will also be conducted and customers can go through the manufacturing process from dyeing of silk threads to weaving, according to managing director Selvam.

Regular rebates of 15% to 65%, depending on the variety, will be offered during the festival.