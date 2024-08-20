GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ThicoSilks notches up ₹1 crore sales on August 19

Published - August 20, 2024 06:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Co-operative Production and Sales Society (ThicoSilks) recorded sales worth ₹1 crore on a single day on August 19.

According to an official release, ThicoSilks’ main showroom at its headquarters – Thirubhuvanam near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district and its branch outlets across the State, witnessed heavy arrival of customers, particularly those planning marriage functions in their respective families, on the first auspicious day of Tamil month ‘aavani’ on Monday.

The total sales figures at the headquarters showroom and the branch outlets, on August 19 touched ₹1 crore, boosting the Society’s confidence to achieve its annual target sales of ₹54 crore this financial year.

The release added that from April 1 to August 19, the Society recorded a sales figure of ₹19 crore out of the annual sales target of ₹54 crore.

