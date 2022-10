THICOSILKS management has declared 14% dividend for its members.

According to an official release, the Thirubhuvanam-based cooperative society, engaged in the manufacture of silk saris in Thanjavur district, has netted a profit of ₹7.50 crore during 2021-22 by clocking a net sales of ₹56.38 crore. Thus, a sum of ₹4.96 crore would be disbursed as dividend and bonus to the members, it added.