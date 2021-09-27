Thicosilks bags national award for marketing

THANJAVUR

27 September 2021 19:16 IST

The Thirubhuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Production and Sales Society Limited, Z-322 (Thicosilks), Thirubhuvanam, has bagged the national award for marketing of handloom products for the year 2018.

The award was instituted in the year 2016 to honour and encourage Primary Cooperative Societies, Apex Cooperative Societies, e-commerce platforms, exporters, private entities and entrepreneurs.

Thicosilks, with an annual sales turnover of ₹50 crore, has been selected for the national award for marketing for 2018 along with another cooperative society and two other private enterprises.

The award is given to commend innovative measures adopted for marketing handloom products and achievements in terms of increase in sales over past three years. It carries a cash prize of ₹1.50 lakh, a ‘thamirapatra,’ a shawl and a citation, according to official sources.