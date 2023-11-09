ADVERTISEMENT

Thico Silks to disburse festival advance

November 09, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Production and Sale Society, popularly called Thico Silks, has decided to disburse ₹388 lakh as the Deepavali festival advance to its members. This was decided at a meeting of the trade union representatives on November 7. The amount is being disbursed as festival advance since the annual audit report for 2022-23 is yet to be finalised. The amount will be adjusted against the bonus and the dividend to be declared after the final approval of the 2022-23 audit report, according to a Thico Silks release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Deepavali

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US