Thico Silks to disburse festival advance

November 09, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Production and Sale Society, popularly called Thico Silks, has decided to disburse ₹388 lakh as the Deepavali festival advance to its members. This was decided at a meeting of the trade union representatives on November 7. The amount is being disbursed as festival advance since the annual audit report for 2022-23 is yet to be finalised. The amount will be adjusted against the bonus and the dividend to be declared after the final approval of the 2022-23 audit report, according to a Thico Silks release.

