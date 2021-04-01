They tap the youth bank to garner votes

Candidates of parties like Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) who are contesting in Tiruchi for the upcoming elections have pinned their hopes of getting the votes of young voters. They are also hopeful that neutral voters would sway in their favour.

With campaigning for the elections set to draw to a close, candidates are pulling all the stops in the hope of garnering support. While bigger parties depend on their traditional vote-banks, the new crop of parties seek to woo the youth and women who are unhappy with the two Dravidian parties.

M. Muruganandham, MNM candidate for Tiruverumbur, said that the constituency lacked basic facilities and could have been a hub of industries and education, on par with Chennai, had there been better representation in the Legislative Assembly. He has come up with what he calls a ‘micro plan’ -- a 25-point strategy to focus on improving the basic infrastructure and providing job opportunities, among others, in the constituency.

“There is no need to fully depend upon government funds. I also propose to involve CSR funds, funds from NGOs and organisations like the Lions Club and Rotary Clubs to help better the facilities,” he said. “While campaigning I ask people not to side with the candidate who they think will win, but vote for the candidate whom they think is sincere,” he added.

Mr. Muruganandham, M. Abubacker Siddiq, the MNM candidate for Tiruchi West, K. Selvarathi and R. Prabhu, the NTK candidates for Srirangam and Tiruchi East, respectively, were all of the opinion that a section of the public which was unhappy with both the main parties could vote in their favour. “First-time voters from all sections of the society will vote for us. Social media has played a huge role in creating an image of a new wave,” Mr. Prabhu said.

Mr. Prabhu said candidates of bigger parties had only ‘descended’ in the constituency ten days ago, while he has been doing the groundwork for the last two months. “I had also been a part of one of the Dravidian parties until 2009. I was unhappy too, so I know what the people are feeling,” he added.

Mr. Siddiq said that they were not chosen based on the amount of money they had in the bank, but how well they knew the area. “I have been working in this area for the last 20 years. That is the biggest power we have over the other parties,” he said.

Ms. Selvarathi, who had contested in the local body elections last year said that many young voters hand joined her in campaigning for her party. She believed that people had seen the ‘true colours’ of the government during the COVID-19 lockdown and were unhappy with their handling of the same. “The youth tell us that they have convinced their families to vote for us too. We do not do politics on the basis of caste or gender. While we do not have money or power, we have the strength of the youth,” she said.