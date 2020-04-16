They pedal their way to get doubts clarified

Three folk artistes from Tiruvarur pedalled their way to Thanjavur on Thursday to get their doubts relating to the disbursement of relief clarified from officials concerned.

The government had announced a relief assistance of ₹1,000 for the folk artistes and directed them to register the name and other details with the respective Zonal Art and Culture Department office. The Zonal office for the artistes in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam is located in Thanjavur town.

Hence, the office-bearers of Tiruvarur District Folk Artists Association, Arul (34), Karthi (30) and Arivumani (37) contacted the Zonal office at Thanjavur and enquired about the procedure over the phone. They were told that they could register their details over the phone or WhatsApp number.

However, some doubts cropped up among them about the steps to be adopted to apply for the assistance.

As their attempts to get in touch with the officials turned futile, they hopped on to their by-cycles on Thursday morning to visit the Zonal Office at Thanjavur located 60 kilometres from Tiruvarur. They reached the Art and Culture Department office on the Court Road around 10 a.m. and returned to Tiruvarur after getting their doubts cleared.