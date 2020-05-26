They are quick to point fingers at each other

A view of Uyyakondan Canal near Palakkarai flyover in Tiruchi filled with garbage and effluents from nearby buildings.

TIRUCHI

26 May 2020 23:24 IST

Garbage continues to be dumped into Uyyakondan canal near Palakkarai flyover even amid the lockdown. Officials responsible for the cleaning complain of public apathy.

As the fallout of urbanisation, the seven-km urban stretch of the canal, which is an irrigation channel, has been subject to heavy pollution, with several open drains and sewage from houses being let directly into it. It is a historic canal which has been reduced to a dumping ground, some say.

People residing near the flyover complain that mosquitoes are rampant, even during the day. “With COVID-19 already a major threat, we do not want to be concerned with malaria and dengue too. We have had to spend thousands to make mesh doors and cover all our windows too. It is unbearable,” said S. Muthusamy, a resident.

Advertising

Advertising

“People have been dumping plastic bags into the drain and the numbers have only continued to increase during the lockdown, he said.

“They come as though they are walking after dinner at night and toss a bag or two in,” he added.

Another section of the public claim that the Corporation, responsible for making underground drainage systems for residents in the area, has not ensured that all houses are connected to it. Therefore, sewage from households and apartments run straight into the canal, turning it into a foul-smelling, brackish water body.

Water hyacinth adds to the problem by tangling with plastic waste and also providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Citizens of Uyyakondan, a citizens’ action group working with the aim of restoring the century-old river, say that they have several plans in place for redevelopment of the river.

The group has a plan in place for sewage control and has also managed to rope in sponsors for the same. They are also looking to install a sewage treatment plant and the Collector has also allotted land for it, they claim.

“We require a no-objection certificate from the Public Works Department, and the officials are not responsive,” a volunteer with CFU said.