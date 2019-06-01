Tiruchirapalli

Therku Nalliampatti residents throng Collectorate with empty pots

Residents of Therku Nalliampatti village staging a protest near the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Friday.

Say they have to walk three km to fetch water

Residents of Therku Nalliampatti on Friday came in droves to the Collectorate carrying empty pots to highlight the acute drinking water problem in their village.

With no water source, the residents of the village near Musiri with over 300 families are required to walk three km to Sukkampatti to fetch water, a protester said.

The residents of Sukkampatti too feared water scarcity, the villager pointed out.

Police personnel stopped the villagers from proceeding further towards the Collectorate, but permitted a few representatives to submit their petition to Collector S. Sivarasu.

They dispersed after the Collector promised to address their demand.

