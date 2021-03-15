There was a marked increase in child labour during the pandemic: survey

Tiruchi

15 March 2021 17:23 IST

A report by Campaign Against Child Labour (CACL) claimed that there has been a marked increase in child labour across the State due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 767 families and 818 children were interviewed for the report across 26 districts in the State between September and November 2020. The survey found that among the 818 children, 553 were in school prior to the pandemic and 75.8% of them were working after the lockdown measures were eased. The children were found to be working in sectors including agriculture, cottage industries and construction. However, manufacturing units hired the most number of children

The report was released by CACL State Convenor R. Karuppusamy at an event in the city on Saturday. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Karuppusamy said that the pandemic had reversed the progress made over 20 years in checking child labour. “The International Labour Organisation, taking into cognisance the issue has declared 2021 as the International Year for Elimination of Child Labour. Grassroot level efforts will be made to improve the situation,” he said.

Nearly 18.6% of the children who were surveyed said that they often face physical, mental and verbal abuse from their employers. Children, depending upon their age, earned between ₹100 and ₹400 as wages per day. Child labour had increased by an alarming 280% among the vulnerable communities.

The children who were interviewed expressed that they were unable to attend online classes conducted by their schools due to financial constraints and lack of access to mobile phones and internet. Of them, 94% said that they were pressurised by the family to work due to the economic crisis.

The report recommended that child protection committees at village-level must be formed to identify child labour and ensure that the families get access to welfare schemes provided by the government. School teachers must work to bring back the students to schools, while civil societies must be involved to help rehabilitate the children.