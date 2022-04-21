There is need for recruitment of arts teachers at primary level

Now that the admissions have picked up in government primary schools, the need for recruiting arts and crafts teachers for improving the overall learning capability of students is being voiced.

Students will be naturally drawn to academic activities that entails preparation of learning materials if arts and crafts is integrated, according to school heads.

While schools under other boards: matriculation, anglo-Indian and CBSE, have arts as a component in the time table, students in the government primary schools face the disadvantage.

Arts help the students to perform well in science subjects like Botany, Zoology, and Geography, according to a senior teacher.

Last year, the Teachers' Recritment Board filled a few hundreds of backlog vacancies for the post of art teachers in government high and higher secondary schools.

It would be in the best interests of students if the government starts off with sanctioning posts of arts teachers in primary schools where the student strength is more, according to an arts teacher.

The main problem now for arts teachers is that they too have to get through the Teacher Eligibility Test. There have been instances of bright candidates with qualifications of B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Fine Arts failing to get through the TET despite repeated attempts.

Though the subject teachers in primary schools receive training to equip the students to do simple drawings, presence of a full-time arts teacher will serve the purpose of rejuvenating the minds of the students. It has been medically proved that spending time in drawing replenishes and refreshes the mind, according to K. Arunabalan, art master at the Government Higher Secondary School in Arasangudi village.

“A strong exposure to techniques of arts and paintings will stand the students in good stead while pursuing engineering or medicine,” he said.