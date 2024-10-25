ADVERTISEMENT

There is adequate stock of fertilizers, says Collector

Published - October 25, 2024 09:38 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The district has sufficient stock of fertilizers to meet the requirement of farmers during the samba paddy season, according to Collector M. Thangavel.

Speaking at the Farmers’ Grievance Day meeting here on Friday, he said the district had so far received 532 mm against the annual average rainfall of 652 mm. It was expected that the district would surpass the average rainfall as the northeast monsoon season had just begun. Over 18,000 hectares of land had been brought under paddy cultivation. The officials of the Department of Agriculture had been asked to ensure the availability of fertilizer stock in the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies and traders.

As on Friday, Mr. Thangavel said, 4,869 tonnes of fertilizers had been kept in various PACCS and private stores. The stock included 1,462 tonnes of urea, 570 tonnes of DAP and 930 tonnes of potash.

