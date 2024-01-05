Themes, timings and entry fee for light and sound show at Teppakulam finalised

January 05, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation has finalised themes, timings, and entry fee for the much-awaited light and sound show, developed under the heritage tourism development project of the Smart Cities Mission at Teppakulam of Sri Thayumanaswamy temple in the city.

Recently, the Corporation Council passed a resolution finalising the themes, show timings, and entry fee for the show, which is considered a first of its kind in the State. The civic body proposed the light and sound show as part of the Smart Cities Mission in 2019 and installed laser lights and floating control panel systems at Teppakulam at a cost of ₹8.8 crore.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru commissioned the light and sound show on December 15, 2023. The civic body had decided to conduct three shows between 7 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and two shows between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on other days, with each show for half an hour.

The light and sound show would feature pre-recorded documentaries of the history of Thayumanavar on Monday, Srirangam temple on Tuesday, Thiruvanaikoil temple on Wednesday, Samayapuram temple on Thursday, Grand Anicut on Friday, Rock Fort on Saturday and Karikala Chozhan on Sunday.

According to official sources, the control unit installed in the middle of Teppakulam would project the documentary visuals through laser beams on the water fountains. Arrangements had been made for the spectators to watch the show from the viewers’ gallery on the bunds of Teppakulam. The spectators could listen to the audio using the provisions of wireless headphones either in Tamil or English.

The entry fee for children aged between 8 and 15 had been fixed as ₹25. Adults aged above 15 will be charged ₹50 for the show. The Corporation has restricted the number of spectators per show to 30 members, considering the limited space available at the viewers’ gallery, and urged the show organisers, a Chennai-based private company, to follow safety protocols.