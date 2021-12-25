House burgled

25 December 2021 19:47 IST

THANJAVUR

The house of Balasubramanian, 66, retired from the Cooperatives Department, at Kurunji Nagar, was burgled on Thursday night. He said the front doors of his house were found broken open on Friday morning when he came down from his room on the first floor. He found silver articles weighing around 1 kg, ₹12,000 from the bureau and a motorcycle parked at the portico were missing. The Thanjavur Medical College police are investigating the case.

