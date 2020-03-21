Tiruchirapalli

Theft at Cuddalore Collector’s house in Nadiyam village

Gold jewellery and cash have reportedly been stolen

Gold jewellery and cash have been reported stolen from an IAS officer's house at his native Nadiyam village on Friday night.

The Sethubhavachatram police received information on Saturday morning that the valuables kept at the house of Cuddalore Collector, Anbuselvan at Nadiyam near Sethubhavachatram, where his parents were residing, were missing.

A team of officials rushed to the spot and have taken up the investigation. Sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts also arrived at the house to collect evidence.

While initial reports indicated around 50 sovereigns of gold jewels were stolen, the exact quantum the jewellery and the amount of cash, if any, stolen by the culprits is being ascertained, police said.

