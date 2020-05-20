theatre artistes struggling

The extended lockdown has left stage and folk artistes in the lurch.

While many ‘sabhas’ or drama troupes run by amateur artistes have managed to stay afloat with their savings and part-time employees, professional actors and technicians in Tamil Nadu’s once-vibrant performing arts sector have been badly hit.

While a few drama companies have tried to adapt to the new situation by uploading short films or recorded versions of their dramas online, it doesn’t work as a long-term solution, say veterans.“Dramas are about personal interaction,” points out N. Sekhar, honorary secretary of Tiruchi’s Rasika Ranjana Sabha.

The sabha hosts around 25 plays from companies around the State every year, but the lockdown has put paid to all that in 2020. “We haven’t had a programme since end-March, and while we will try our best to host our annual music competition in June, the accommodation and travel rules for the contestants are still in doubt. I feel it will be December before we return to work,” he said.

The sudden poverty has affected folk artistes in rural areas. “Summer is a busy time for us, and most of us rely on our earnings from February to May to sustain us for the rest of the year. The pandemic has hit us in the peak of our schedule. We don’t know how to overcome the problem,” said M S Mohamed Masthan, general secretary, Tiruchi District Nadaga Nadigar Sangam.

“People are unable to pay their rent because their income has dried up; those with children and dependants with medical needs are suffering. So while we have many guidelines on combating the virus, we don’t know how to fight our penury,” he rued.

He estimates that around 40,000 people involved in stage dramas, folk dances and temple-related festival programmes in the district were affected by the lockdown.

“Certified artistes are being given a grant of ₹1000 by the government but those above the age of 60 are not eligible for it. How can it be justified,” he asked.

For artiste Shanthisri, who gave up her career as a staff nurse to pursue theatre, the lockdown has been a steep learning curve. “I think we have realised that it isn’t wise to depend on theatre for existence,” she said. A classical dancer, she belongs to the T.T. Sri La Sri Sankadaras Swamigal Iyal Isai Nadaga Sangam in Pudukottai, which specialises in plays with historical or mythological themes. Troupes dedicated to Sankadaras Swamigal, are spread across Dindigul, Madurai, Manapparai, Karaikudi, Pudukottai and Aranthangi, performing Swamigal’s plays such as ‘Valli-Thirumanam’, ‘Harishchandra’, ‘Arjuna Mayanakandam’, ‘Pavalakodi’, ‘Sathyavan-Savithri’ and ‘Kattabomman’.

These are called ‘special’ dramas, and are usually held at night, following harvest festivals in villages. “An actor performs a role for at least 200 times in a year. Each appearance fetches ₹ 2000 to 3000 per performance, which forms our savings. We have lost this kitty this year,” Ms. Shanthisri said.

M.P. Singaravelan, Sankaradas Swamigal Nataka Sangam, Manapparai, and deputy head of the Rural Drama Artistes Association, says actors cannot hope to recoup their losses soon after the lockdown is lifted. “We cannot re-perform dramas that we have missed, because they are held on auspicious days of the year, which are related to specific festivals. What is worse is that we are not even being considered for roles in public service announcements by the Government for COVID-19 awareness messages. They are getting the police to act instead,” he said.

Facing destitution after portraying grand roles on stage is a bitter pill for many thespians, said Vanathi Kathir of Tamil Nadu Professional Drama Directors and Actors Association. “Many people have donated monthly provisions and money to laid-off artistes. But it is difficult to accept charity when you have been a celebrity,” he said. “The lockdown has simply turned our life upside down.”