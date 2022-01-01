Theatre owners, viewers put off by renewed restrictions

TIRUCHI

01 January 2022 18:22 IST

‘The move has come at a time when audiences are just starting to return to cinema halls’

Theatre owners and cinema aficionados in the city are disappointed with the new norms announced by the government on Friday to maintain 50% capacity in theatres as part of tightening of measures to check the spread of COVID-19, especially Omicron variant.

Theatre owners, who reluctantly prepared their hall as per the government directions, say the move has come at a time when audiences are just starting to return. They are worried about the fresh restrictions, especially since the last two years destroyed their source of revenue.

Workers at several theatres spent New Year's Eve pasting stickers indicating that alternate seats have to be left vacant. “Since it is a weekend, and that too New Year, everyone is disappointed,” says a theatre manager.

Many tickets sold for the holiday weekend have been cancelled. “The announcement took us by surprise. Had we got a hint we would not have sold tickets,” they contend.

Many big release films have been hitting theatres recently, and with the restrictions, viewership will dip. “Many already prefer watching on over-the-top media service platforms. Even if films are released in theatres, they wait for them to be uploaded to these platforms," they add.

S. Sridhar, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' Association, however, says movie goers are their ‘bosses’, and their safety is priority. “On a personal note, I believe that health is more important than business. If we take care of our health now, we will be able to sit in cinema halls watching films again soo.”