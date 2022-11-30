Theatre festival set to open in Tiruchi

November 30, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Fans of Tamil stage dramas are in for a treat as its annual theatre festival featuring troupes from Chennai is coming to town this week. Organised by Rasika Ranjana Sabha from December 2 to 12 (at 6.30 p.m.) at its F.G.N Hall on West Boulevard Road, the dramas cover a wide range of themes.

“Since December is usually dominated by music concerts in Chennai, and there is a shortage of venues for stage dramas there, it is a good opportunity for theatre companies to come to Tiruchi during this period,” R.R. Sabha secretary N. Sekhar said in a statement.

“We started with five companies in 2012, and the number has steadily gone up in the past decade (except during the pandemic lockdown),” he added.

Kathaadi Ramamurthi’s treats a social message with a comic twist in Jugalbandi, while adjustment between different generations is dealt with in PMG Mayurapriya’s Panchavadi. Mythological plays Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam and Thirumurugattrupadai will be staged by R.S Manohar’s NXGs. Other shows in the line up include Kaasalavu Nesam presented by United Visuals, and thriller Ethirvinai by Prasithi Creations. The festival will conclude on December 12 with Aval Peyar Sakthi by Komal Theatres. All the shows are free to the public.