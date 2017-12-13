Theatre fest under way in Tiruchi

Tamil theatre buffs in the city have been enjoying a variety of plays as part of Rasika Ranjana Sabha’s ongoing 11-day drama festival being held from December 8 to 18 at F.G.N Hall.

On Wednesday, Sri Sathya Sai Creations’ production ‘Manithan Enbavan’ will have Mapillai Ganesh playing the lead in a family drama with comedic elements. This will be followed on Thursday by ‘Naam Endrum Oruvar’, a Mali’s Stage production that focuses on marital discord and the relevance of matrimony in modern mores.

On Friday ‘Rama Vijayam’, written by Ananthu of Railpriya Drama Troupe will feature a story based on social and spiritual themes. Saturday sees the production ‘Samudra’ by Gurukulam (The Original Boys’ Co. ’95), about the very human need to make bonds with others despite growing isolation.

On Sunday, R.R. Sabha presents ‘Yaaro Ivar Yaaro,’ (scripted by M. B. Moorthy and directed by Sabha honorary secretary N. Sekar). The play depicts the problems faced by a family when an elderly visitor dies suddenly at their home.

The festival draws to a close on December 18 with the comedy ‘Thillalangadi Mohanambal’, which promises to keep audiences laughing from start to finish with its wacky theme of an inheritance that the protagonist Appuswamy cannot claim until he gets married before he turns 30. Actor and thespian Y.G. Mahendran’s daughter Madhuvanthi Arun plays the role of a petty criminal who is hired to act as Appuswamy’s fake fiancée, with hilarious results.

Earlier, the festival featured the plays ‘Sathuranga Paarvai’ on December 8, ‘Nethra Darisanam’ on December 9, and ‘Uravodu Vilayadu, ’written by Poovai Mani on December 10. Entrance to all plays is free.