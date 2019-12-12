Honouring a fiery poet

The Tiruchi Rockfort Philately Research Centre sponsored a special postal cover to commemorate the 137th birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar in the city on Wednesday.

The special postal cover was released at an event held at the Philatelic Bureau, Tiruchi Head Post Office.

The special cover was released by R. Ganapathi Swaminathan, Senior Superintendent of Post Services, Tiruchi Division, and was received by S.R. Sharma, President, Rockfort Philately Research Centre, in the presence of N. Manickam, Assistant Professor, Department of Tamil, National College.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Manickam said the present generation had a lot to learn from Bharathiar. “He was a writer, journalist, social reformer and, above all, a freedom fighter. People would benefit a lot from reading about him, following him as a role model.”

The District Central Library marked the day with an exhibition on Bharathiar’s works.