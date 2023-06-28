June 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday declared open the renovated samathuvapuram at Periya Kattukulam near Musiri through videoconferencing.

It has been opened 13 years after it was built. According to sources, the samathuvapuram, constructed in 2010 during the previous DMK regime, was not brought to use due to litigation on the title of the land. A hundred houses were built in addition to a water tank, library and formation of roads on 9.47 acres of land. Since no one was given allotment, the houses were said to have suffered damages. They became unsuitable for occupation.

In order to carry out repairs and rehabilitation at the samathuvapuram, the State government allotted ₹1.12 crore recently. After completion of renovation works, Mr. Stalin inaugurated the samathuvapuram through video conferencing from Chennai.

Shortly after the inauguration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Project Director Devanathan, Members of Legislative Assembly C. Kathiravan and N. Thiagarajan and senior officials visited the samathuvapuram.

The Collector said that all basic facilities including a water tank, drinking water connection to the houses, library and children’s park had been established. There were 100 houses and 40 houses were allotted to Scheduled Caste communities. While the beneficiaries belonging to Most Backward Castes and Backward Castes would get 25 houses each, the beneficiaries of other communities would be allotted 10 houses.

With the opening of Periya Kattukulam Samathuvapuram, the number of samathuvapurams in the district has gone up to nine.

